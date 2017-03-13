Week ahead: Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp, Broadway Live and more

Monday
UK takes a break
In case you were wondering why the campus seems empty, all those college kids have the week off.
Kentucky women take a seed
The No. 19 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will be hoping to host the first and second rounds at Memorial Coliseum when the NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The Cats will also find out if they are in the Lexington Regional, which will feature games for the next rounds of the tournament in Rupp Arena. Follow Jen Smith on Twitter @jenheraldleader for the latest on where the Cats end up.
Wednesday
Boys’ Sweet Sixteen hits Rupp Arena
Five days of the state’s best high school basketball starts in Rupp Arena. Keep up with the action from Josh Moore on Twitter @HLpreps and watch for a 18-page special section previewing the tournament in Wednesday’s Herald-Leader. The special section will also continue our Sweetest Century series as Kentucky’s state basketball tournament celebrates its 100th year. ($13-$19; Ticketmaster.com)
TGIFriday
It’s the second hop of the year
Take a free self-guided tour of Lexington art galleries from 5 to 8 p.m. For a map of participating venues, go to Galleryhoplex.com or pick one up at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street.
Broadway Live: ‘Barefoot In the Park’
Neil Simon’s comedy about quarreling newlyweds in their Greenwich Village apartment comes to the Lexington Opera House at 401 West Short Street. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. ($30-$130; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
Saturday
‘Peter Pan Jr.’
Join Lexington Children’s Theatre for a musical adventure with Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 4 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 26 at Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 West Short Street. ($15; Lctonstage.org)
Comments