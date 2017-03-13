Perfect 10 Miler, 10K on Saturday at Mount Brilliant Farm

The second annual Perfect 10 Miler and 10K will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Brilliant Farm, 3314 Huffman Mill Pike. The race will benefit Surgery on Sunday, a not-for-profit organization that provides outpatient surgical services at no cost to income-eligible, uninsured or under-insured people who are not eligible for federal or state assistance.
All registrants will receive a free dry fit race shirt, and all finishers will receive a medal. Post-race food and drink, DJ and live music will be in the Mount Brilliant Entertainment Barn. To learn more, go to Runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/ThePerfect10Miler10K.
