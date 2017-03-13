Lexington launches environmental academy

Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is launching the Citizens’ Environmental Academy, a program designed to engage Fayette County residents in environmental issues. Applications are being accepted through March 31, and the program begins on May 20.
“We hope that participants will help us connect with the community by sharing information with their co-workers, family, friends and neighbors and providing feedback from their networks to the department,” said Dowell Hoskins-Squier, department commissioner.
The academy will consist of a series of workshops with tours, talks and hands-on activities. Participants will work in small groups to develop and implement projects related to the content of the academy. Each participant will be given an allowance of up to $2,500 to contribute toward the project of their choice. Projects will be selected by class vote and must be approved, along with the budget, by the city.
For more information and to apply by March 31, go to LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen.
Comments