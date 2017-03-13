Library offers 3D printing at Northside’s Digital Studio

The Lexington Public Library now offers 3D printing at its digital makerspace in the Northside Branch on Russell Cave Road, at a cost of 15 cents per gram. The 3D printers are housed in the library’s Digital Studio, which also provides access to video, photo and graphics editing software.
Customers must take an introductory course on how to operate the printers before using them. The course will be offered twice a month, and the next introductory course will be 10 a.m. Tuesday. Northside also offers courses on Google Sketchup, a free program for creating 3D models for print. For a list of Digital Studio classes and to register, go to Lexpublib.org/events/digitalstudio or call the Northside Branch at 859-231-5500.
Comments