March 13, 2017 10:48 AM

StoryCorps oral history project to visit Lexington

StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization celebrating the stories of everyday Americans, will record interviews in Lexington from Thursday to April 14 as part of its cross-country MobileBooth tour. Having collected more than 65,000 interviews from Americans in all 50 states, StoryCorps has gathered one of the largest collections of human voices ever recorded.

StoryCorps’ MobileBooth — an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio — will be parked at Phoenix Park next to the downtown library. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-850-4406 or visiting Storycorps.org. Additional appointments will be available on Friday.

In the trailer, a facilitator guides two people to talk about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. At the end of each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a free CD copy of their interview. With the participant’s permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

StoryCorps was founded in 2003 by award-winning documentary producer and MacArthur Fellow Dave Isay.

In Lexington, StoryCorps will partner with WUKY, Lexington’s NPR station. WUKY will air a selection of the local interviews and create programs around the project.

