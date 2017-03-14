UK issues alert about armed robbery on campus

The University of Kentucky issued a campuswide alert on Tuesday afternoon after an armed robbery was reported in a parking structure.
The robbery was reported in Parking Structure #2, at 301 Hilltop Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The suspect, a white male last seen wearing a plain black hoodie and blue jeans, was more than 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was said to have approached the victim with a knife, then fled toward Rose Street.
No one was injured. People were initially warned through an alert at 2:40 p.m. to avoid the area, but UK issued an all-clear at about 3 p.m.
Anyone with information should call UK Police at 859-257-8573.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
