Man escapes from Fayette County deputies before being recaptured at bar

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies recaptured a man who had escaped from their custody Tuesday morning by kicking out the window of a cruiser.
Timothy Kanatzer, 27, was at the courthouse Tuesday morning to appear in a domestic violence case when deputies took him into custody because he was wanted for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, said Scooter Stein, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Kanatzer was placed in a deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the jail, but he kicked out a window and ran to Cheapside Bar & Grill, Stein said. Deputies caught him as he tried to climb a wall at the bar.
Stein said Kanatzer was handcuffed during the incident.
Kanatzer was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear.
Bill Griffin, who works nearby, told WKYT-TV that Kanatzer ran through his office and locked himself in a file cabinet room on the third floor. He said Kanatzer then used a paper shredder to break out a window and jumped to Cheapside’s second-story deck.
