Lexington police looking for man who took money from tip jar

Lexington police are looking for a man who took money from a restaurant tip jar last month.
On Feb. 12, a man entered Sav’s Grill at 304 South Limestone while an employee briefly left the restaurant. The man was later seen on surveillance video taking money from a tip jar next to the register.
The man carried a gray backpack. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call the Lexington Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation at (859) 258-3700.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments