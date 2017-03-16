Floracliff Nature Sanctuary buys 59 acres in southern Fayette County

Floracliff Nature Sanctuary announced Thursday the purchase of 59 acres along the Kentucky River in southern Fayette County.
The land, known as Trail’s End, housed one of the first girls summer camps in the South and provides a habitat for migratory birds, bats and amphibians, according to the sanctuary’s announcement. The purchase adds to Floracliff’s existing 287-acre preserve.
The property will include trails with access to the river and views of the palisade cliffs, according to the sanctuary. A camp lodge built in 1919 stands on the property and will be used for sanctuary functions.
It’s the first land purchase made by the sanctuary since the death of Mary Wharton, Floracliff’s founder, in 1991.
Donors, the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund and the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund helped in the purchase, according to the sanctuary.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from our partners and countless individuals,” preserve director Beverly James said in the announcement. “From the previous landowner and former campers who have loved Trail’s End for many years to those who were captivated by the land and its history on their first visit. This has truly been a community supported conservation project.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
