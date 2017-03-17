Woman involved in February Man O' War crash dies of injuries

A woman involved in a Man O’ War Boulevard crash more than two weeks ago died of her injuries early Friday morning.
Dale Leonard, 57, was the driver of a passenger car involved in a collision with a concrete truck Feb. 28 at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Versailles Road, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 1:09 a.m. Friday.
Leonard’s death was the result of multiple blunt force injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the coroner’s office.
No criminal charges are pending in the case, according to the coroner’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
