March 19, 2017 3:12 PM

No one injured in Sunday afternoon Race Street house fire

By Trey Crumbie

No one was injured, but a dog suffered from smoke inhalation after a Sunday afternoon fire.

The Lexington Fire Department was called to 248 Race Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the home. When fire crews arrived, they put out a fire that it was in the front room.

Jeff Johnson, a district major with the Lexington Fire Department, said fire investigators determined the fire caused by a heater being too close to combustibles.

The dog was treated at the scene and is expected to be alright. Power was shut off to the home, making it temporarily inhabitable.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Fayette County

