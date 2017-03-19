Fayette County

Week ahead: first day of spring, NCAA Tournament at Rupp and more

By Brian Simms

Monday

It’s the first day of Spring

It’s the official start of warmer weather, forsythia and sandals. And gardening. The Arboretum offers a range of classes. (Arboretum.ca.uky.edu)

 

Tuesday

Riverdance comes to EKU

The international Irish dance phenomenon visits the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond for its 20th anniversary world tour. ($15-$85; Ekucenter.com)

 

TGIFriday

NCAA women’s regional at Rupp

Rupp Area will play host to Sweet Sixteen (Friday) and Elite Eight (Sunday) rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament. ($20-30; Ticketmaster.com)

 

Fourth Friday: ‘Expanding Fields’

The closing reception of the exhibit of art by architects will feature music by Nicholas Penn and Interactive Inflatables by Informal Office. It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. ($5; Lexingtonartleague.org)

 

Saturday

Wine barrel tasting for the springs

Take a self-guided tasting tour of 16 local wineries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. The event is for ages 21 and older. Proceeds go to McConnell Springs. (Mcconnellsprings.org)

