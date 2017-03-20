Experts explore therapeutic approach to caring for those with dementia

The Alzheimer’s Association and experts from Baptist Health are teaming up to offer “A Therapeutic Approach to Caring for Persons with Dementia” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30 at the Alzheimer’s Association of Lexington’s office at 2808 Palumbo Drive.
The seminar will inform caregivers of resources available to them, including therapeutic interventions that they may not be aware of.
Registration is required, as space is limited. A free lunch will be provided. To register, call 1-800-272-3900. This training is designed for family caregivers and is not open to professional caregivers.
