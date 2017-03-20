Volunteers needed to clean up Kentucky battlefields and historic sites

Kentucky volunteers are needed to team up with the Civil War Trust on April 1 to help maintain and restore numerous sites as part of Park Day, a nationwide effort that includes more than 130 historic sites in 30 states.
Volunteers interested in participating should contact the individual sites listed below. Activities are chiefly outdoor jobs that range from trail maintenance, raking leaves and collecting trash to painting signs, fixing fences and gardening. Volunteers will receive T-shirts, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments. A local historian may also be on hand to detail the park’s significance.
Kentucky volunteers may sign up at:
Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve, Munfordville, 9 a.m. Contact: Tres Seymour at director@battleforthebridge.org
Battle of Richmond, Richmond, 10 a.m. (This Park Day site is holding its event on April 15.) Contact: Phillip Seyfrit at phillip.seyfrit@madisoncountyky.us
Behringer-Crawford Museum, Covington, 1 p.m. Contact: Regina Siegrist at rsiegrist@me.com
Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield, London, 9 a.m. Contact: James Cass at maxineandjim@windstream.net
Columbus-Belmont State Park, Columbus, 9 a.m. (This Park Day site is holding its event on April 29.) Contact: Michael Lynch at cindy.lynch@ky.gov
Fort Boone Civil War Battle Site, Frankfort, 9 a.m. Contact: Chuck Bogart at cmabogart@aol.com
Fort Duffield Park and Historic Site, West Point, 10 a.m. Contact: Connie Morris at fortduffield@twc.com
Hart County Historical Society Battle for the Bridge Civil War Preserve, Munfordville, 9 a.m. Contact: Macy Mcdowell at hartmuseum@scrtc.com
James A. Ramage Civil War Museum, Fort Wright, 9 a.m. Contact: Jeannine Kreinbrink at kreinbrinkjmo@gmail.com
Middle Creek National Battlefield, Prestonsburg, 10 a.m. Contact: Frank Fitzpatrick at fdfitz@gmail.com
Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, Perryville, 8 a.m. Contact: Joni House at joan.house@ky.gov
For a complete list of sites, go to Civilwar.org/parkday. Volunteers can participate in Park Day online using #ParkDay2017.
