Local businesses, community organizations invited to Summer Youth Job Training Program breakfast

The Summer Youth Job Training Program will host an informational breakfast for local businesses and community-based organizations from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Phoenix Building, 101 East Vine Street. Community stakeholders will learn how they can provide career opportunities to Lexington youth at no cost to them.
The program is a public-private partnership that provides real-world job experience to as many as 300 students ages 14 to 17 by pairing them with local employers. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government compensates the trainees, while employers help the students develop job skills and work-force experience.
All Lexington-based businesses and organizations are invited to the free event. To register for the breakfast, contact 859-300-5330 or SYJTP@lexingtonky.gov.
Comments