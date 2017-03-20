Mermaid Tales author joins party at Beaumont Library

Debbie Dadey, author of the Mermaid Tales book series, will join two other authors for a Mermaid Party at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Public Library Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way.
Dadey is a Kentucky native who has published 166 books and is a co-author of the Bailey School Kids series. She will join fellow Simon & Schuster authors Stephanie Faris (“Piper Morgan”) and Gail Nall (“Out of Tune”).
“I’m delighted to be teaming up with two other Simon & Schuster authors, Gail Nall and Stephanie Faris, for the Girls Read Tour. We hope to put the spotlight on girls, because girls deserve books just about things that they love. And what girl doesn’t love mermaids? I’m looking forward to splashing in for a great party,” Dadey said.
The authors will begin the program by reading from their books and challenging children in the audience to guess the endings and share how they would like to see each story end. This will be followed by a book signing and party. Joseph-Beth Booksellers will be selling books at the event.
“These aren’t just well-loved books, they’re well-loved authors. Debbie Dadey has enchanted generations of kids and helped make them prolific readers,” Ann Hammond, the library’s executive director, said of the author whose books have sold more than 42 million copies. “When a series has so many titles, it helps young readers get excited about books and encourages them to keep reading.”
For more information, call (859) 231-5500 or visit lexpublib.org.
