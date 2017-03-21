Driver and passenger injured when vehicle flips, hits Lexington house

Police said an intoxicated driver might have been a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and damaged a house Tuesday night.
Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles said the car was heading west on Radcliffe Road when the driver ran a red light at Russell Cave Road at about 7:55 p.m.
The driver continued onto Winburn Drive, then lost control. The car hit some bushes and flipped onto its top, colliding with a house on Winburn Drive.
Boyles said the driver and passenger of the car were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Boyles said there was “pretty significant cosmetic damage” to the house, but it was not immediately known whether there was structural damage.
He said the crash is thought to be DUI-related.
