‘A big hole has been left in Lexington.’ Longtime Fayette County teacher dies of crash injuries

A former longtime Lexington math teacher who was passionate about making learning fun has died from injuries she suffered Friday afternoon in a crash on New Circle Road.
Jennifer Smith, 69, died at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Smith was driving a 2010 Volkswagen on the ramp from New Circle Road onto Nicholasville Road when the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Smith, a mother of four, had an effervescent personality and was known for her enthusiasm for mathematics, said Marian Moore Sims, a friend and former colleague. Sims and Smith taught sixth grade together at Morton Middle School for about 12 years before Smith retired.
Smith was a Purdue University graduate who loved learning, not just about math but also the arts and athletics, Sims said. She was a talented dancer who could often be found dancing with her husband at various venues around Lexington.
As a teacher and a friend, Smith was always positive and would quickly turn negative conversations around, Sims said.
“Even if you were talking about yourself, she’d build you up and make you feel great about yourself again,” Sims said. “That’s the kind of person, teacher and mother she was.”
Middle school is a difficult time for many students, but Smith accepted the students no matter what they were going through, Sims said.
“Because she was a good mother, she had a way of loving children where they were,” Sims said. “She could put a good spin on things and make them OK again.”
Despite dealing with serious health problems over the past few years, Smith continued to entertain, throw parties and keep up with her friends, former colleagues and students throughout Fayette County, Sims said.
“She was always up for a great time,” Sims said. “She was a lot to a lot of people. A big hole has been left in Lexington.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
