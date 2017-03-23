Signs to tell story of the black experience in Lexington

Signs documenting black history in Lexington will be installed around town, and a walking tour of significant sites is planned, Together Lexington announced Thursday.
Together Lexington will spend $55,000 on the interpretive signage focusing on sites associated with slavery, Reconstruction, segregation and civil rights. A committee of community members will research and identify locations to include.
The signage was one of several projects that were developed after Together Lexington hosted several listening sessions called Courageous Conversations. Based on the information gathered, Together Lexington also helped organize a workshop about the new felony expungement law and plans to help sponsor the Picnic with the Police on May 20 at Douglass Park.
Together Lexington was formed last year by 17 local businesses and organizations with the goal of promoting the city and funding projects that improve the quality of life in Lexington.
Three more Courageous Conversations are planned during April. The topic April 24 will be affordable housing and homelessness, and sessions April 25 and 27 will center on LGBT inclusion. For more information or to sign up to attend, visit Togetherlexington.com.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments