Parking restrictions issued for streets near UK campus

Lexington police are implementing parking restrictions near the University of Kentucky campus as the UK men’s basketball team heads into the NCAA Sweet 16.
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:
▪ Limestone from Avenue of Champions (Euclid Avenue) to Maxwell Street.
▪ Pine Street from Upper Street to Limestone.
▪ Jersey Street from Euclid to Maxwell.
▪ Maxwell from Upper to Limestone.
▪ Transcript Avenue.
▪ Journal Avenue.
▪ Conn Terrace.
▪ State Street.
▪ University Avenue.
▪ Elizabeth Street.
▪ Crescent Avenue.
▪ Scott Street
“No Parking” notices have been issued in these areas and vehicles in violation will be towed at the owners’ expense beginning at 6 p.m.
Also, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Lexington Police and UK Police will occupy Level H of the Good Samaritan parking garage and the top level of the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital parking garage (Parking Structure No. 8) to park their vehicles and stage other equipment. Other vehicles should be moved prior to that time.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments