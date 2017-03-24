Fans hung on every basket watching the Kentucky-UCLA game

Kentucky fans poured into Lexington bars or parties Friday night to witness the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team battle UCLA in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
They waited in line to get into The Bar on South Limestone, crowded around the large screen TV in the Tin Roof parking lot, and even watched the game on a projector, using a student house wall as as a screen.
The Kentucky Theater also continued its tradition of opening its doors to Cats fans, where they watched the nail biting contest, in which the two teams continually swapped leads.
