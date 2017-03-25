Fayette County

March 25, 2017 12:10 AM

Watch the scene on State Street live near UK’s campus

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky fans in Lexington took to the streets around campus after the Kentucky-UCLA NCAA game late Friday, and into early Saturday morning.

See the scene live on State Street after the game:

Our news partner at WKYT stationed this camera on State Street near campus.

Here are some scenes from the celebration shared on social media.

