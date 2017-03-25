Celebrate the Wildcats' win with the jumping, cheering State Street crowd

Mayor Jim Gray, Councilman James Brown and Geraldine Sykes unveil sign for Harry Sykes Way. Sykes was the city’s first black city commissioner. He served five terms, and was a mayor pro tem and vice mayor. He also was a cofounder of the Lexington Urban League.
A Lexington ambulance transported an injured construction worker from the University of Kentucky Student Center renovation and expansion site on Avenue of Champions at Lexington Avenue. The worker was reported injured about 11:30 a.m. Friday. UK said the worker died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.
The Rev. Jim Sichko went on his third annual holiday season giving spree, giving thousands of dollars out to Richmond Road Starbucks employees as well as in-need representatives from the Muslim, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.
The Lexington Tuba Christmas performance filled The Square with popular Christmas songs on Saturday afternoon. The group of Kentucky musicians, ranging in ages and distance-traveled, practiced for an hour before the performance.
The front entrance of Harvey's Bar at West Main and South Upper streets was damaged when it was struck by a pickup truck involved in a wreck in the intersection. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, and no one in the bar was hurt. Lexington firefighters shored up the entrance until a structural engineer could arrive for a structural assessment.