Celebrate the Wildcats' win with the jumping, cheering State Street crowd

Kentucky defeated UCLA, 86-75, in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. Up next for the Wildcats: North Carolina.
Dan Desrochers The Herald-Leader

Fayette County

Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

Mayor Jim Gray, Councilman James Brown and Geraldine Sykes unveil sign for Harry Sykes Way. Sykes was the city’s first black city commissioner. He served five terms, and was a mayor pro tem and vice mayor. He also was a cofounder of the Lexington Urban League.

Fayette County

Truck strikes Lexington bar

The front entrance of Harvey's Bar at West Main and South Upper streets was damaged when it was struck by a pickup truck involved in a wreck in the intersection. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, and no one in the bar was hurt. Lexington firefighters shored up the entrance until a structural engineer could arrive for a structural assessment.

