Final designs for Town Branch Trail to be unveiled Tuesday

The designs for the last section of Town Branch Trail from Alexandria Drive to Oliver Lewis Way will be unveiled at a public hearing Tuesday at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House.
The presentation of the final designs for the trail that starts in Masterson Station will be part of the two-hour program that begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. A formal presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the public will get an opportunity to comment on plans for the downtown portion of the Town Branch Trail called the Town Branch Commons. That roughly 2-mile section will start from Oliver Lewis Way and run through downtown to Midland Avenue and Third Street, where it will connect with the Legacy Trail.
When completed in several years, Lexington’s two largest and most popular trails — Town Branch and Legacy — will connect, creating a more than 20-mile trail system.
The Town Branch Trail and Commons are being paid for through a combination of local, state and federal funding. Plans call for private money to fund a Central Park-like green space next to Rupp Arena on the Manchester Street side.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
If you go:
What: Public meeting on Town Branch Trail, Commons
Where: Thomas Hunt Morgan House
210 N. Broadway
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Comments