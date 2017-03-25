Man wanted for armed robberies in Lexington has been arrested in Mississippi

A man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Lexington has been arrested in Mississippi.
Orlando Wright, 23, was arrested Friday in Yazoo City, Miss., his hometown, according to the Lexington police.
He was wanted in connection with robberies at Advance America on Southland Drive and Game Stop on Reynolds Road.
Police said a man later identified as Wright went to the Advance America at 352 Southland Drive just before 1 p.m. Oct. 5, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
About an hour and a half later, police said, he went to the Game Stop store at 125 East Reynolds Road. He had previously been in the store, and when he returned, he asked to buy two video game systems.
Police said that after the items were brought to the counter, the robber pulled out a handgun and told the employees to turn around and face the wall. He took the gaming systems, along with cash from the registers.
In addition to charges of first-degree robbery, Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, police said. He was being held Saturday in the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.
