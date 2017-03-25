Protesters in Lexington ‘Resist and Persist’ Trump

Anti-Trump protesters gathered on Main Street in front of the Fayette County courthouses Saturday, chanting slogans as some passing motorists honked their approval.
They carried signs covering a variety of topics, including “Save the EPA,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Make America Gay Again” and “We love KET.”
Nancy Kirk, of Winchester, said her favorite said, “I was just a voter. You’ve made me an activist!”
“That’s how I feel,” said Kirk. “The Affordable Care Act saved my life. I was finally able to get on Medicaid. I was finally able to get my medicine. To repeal the Affordable Care Act, to me, is murder.”
The Resist & Persist rally was hosted by the Kentucky National Organization for Women.
