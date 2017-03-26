Week ahead: Home and Garden Show, RunTheBluegrass and more

Wednesday
Legislators return to Frankfort
The General Assembly convenes for its final two days, when it can try to override any vetoes by Gov. Matt Bevin. Watch for updates on our politics team on Twitter @BGPolitics.
Thursday
An Evening with Robert Kirkman
The Kentucky-native and creator of “The Walking Dead” and “Outcast,” will visit the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond at 7 p.m. to speak and take questions from the audience. Come dressed as your favorite character or zombie from the series. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. (VIP tickets $100, other tickets $20; Ekucenter.com)
TGIFriday
Home and garden’s march madness
Check out the latest in gardening, home design and more at the 42nd annual Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show at the Lexington Center, 430 West Vine Street. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. ($9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for ages 16 and younger; (Ckyhomeshow.com)
Saturday
Don’t get fooled this time
We pity the fool who doesn’t know this is April Fools’ Day, a designation whose origin dates to 1582, the year France adopted the Gregorian calendar. That shifted the observance of New Year’s Day from the end of March (around the time of the vernal equinox) to the first of January. Those who didn’t take note and continued to ring in the new year on April 1 were considered fools.
Take a run through Thoroughbred country
RunTheBluegrass, billed as “America’s prettiest half-marathon,” will see several thousand runners go through Thoroughbred farms, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing at Keeneland Race Course. (Runthebluegrass.org)
Sunday
The boys of summer are back
The 2017 Major League Baseball season opens with three games. Most other teams, including the Reds, start their seasons the following day.
Comments