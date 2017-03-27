Paris Pike crash kills passenger, injures driver

A crash on Paris Pike killed a passenger in a car and injured the driver Monday, according to media reports.
Just before 6:30 a.m., the driver of a silver Nissan car tried to cross Paris Pike from Ironworks Pike, and the car was struck by a pickup truck, according to WKYT. The passenger in the Nissan died at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The pickup driver was not injured.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT that the men in the Nissan were on their way to their jobs on a farm at the time of the crash.
Traffic was diverted back inbound on Johnston Road as crews worked to investigate and clean up the crash, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
