Cowboy Up for a Cure rodeo offers new attractions, including Whiplash, the Cowboy Monkey

The Cowboy Up for a Cure rodeo will take its fourth ride at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena at 7 p.m. April 8. Gates open at 6 p.m., with a variety of family activities planned, including an inflatable village, face painting, roping and riding demonstrations and vendor booths.
Entertainment will be provided by 3 Bar J Rodeo of Union City, Ind. New this year is a half-time performance by Whiplash, the Cowboy Monkey.
Proceeds will benefit Central Kentucky pediatric cancer patients. Since 2013, Cowboy Up for a Cure has raised more than $300,000, funding programs and services that benefit pediatric cancer patient rehabilitation.
The rodeo has been voted the Mid-States Rodeo Association’s Best Rodeo two years in a row. Last year’s rodeo saddled 210 riders, making it the largest rodeo hosted by 3 Bar J in its 25-year history.
Tickets may be purchased through ExtremeTix or at the door. Cost is $17, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets at a discounted rate online.
