Partners for Youth announces ‘I Do’ program list for spring break

Partners for Youth has released its “I Do” program list for Lexington youth during the Fayette County Public Schools spring break. These programs, which take place Monday through April 7, offer a variety of activities at no or low cost. A list can be found at Partners4youth.org/i-do.
The “I Do” initiative is comprised of leaders from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Fayette County Public Schools, the faith community, universities and neighborhood associations. Their goal is to identify opportunities, develop relationships and organize partnerships in the community.
Comments