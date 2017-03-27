Bluegrass Care Navigators receives Toyota grant for school grief support project

Bluegrass Care Navigators, formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass, has received a $10,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, for a grief support project. The funds will provide education, hands-on training and resources to key school personnel in Fayette County Public Schools and Scott County Schools to help grieving children.
When children are grieving, expressive therapies can help with healing. Art and literature can open minds, offering understanding and strategies for the difficult challenges in processing grief.
The project for Fayette County Public Schools was so successful that the system has asked for a refresher course for 51 schools, resources for two new schools and the replenishment of supplies. Scott County Schools recently approached Bluegrass Care Navigators about providing this program to 10 elementary and middle schools.
Comments