Second fire in 15 hours seriously damages Devonia Avenue house

For the second time in less than 15 hours, firefighters were called Tuesday morning to a fire at the same house on Devonia Avenue.
The second story had been seriously damaged about 6 p.m. Monday in a fire, Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said. Then, just after 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, heavy flames again engulfed the house.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire Tuesday morning within 10 minutes, but the flames damaged parts of the home that hadn’t been affected in Monday night’s fire, Whittaker said. The occupants weren’t able to stay in the house overnight, so no one was thought to be inside at the time of the fire Tuesdaymorning.
Power had been cut off to the home Monday night because of the first fire, Whittaker said. A Kentucky Utilities worker was at the house Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were expected to be at the house for about two hours Tuesday morning to put out hot spots and conduct a second search through the house, Whittaker said. They had received a report that some animals might have been in the house, but as of 9:30 a.m., responders had found no sign of them.
A fire investigator was called to the house Tuesday morning, but the causes of the fires had not yet been determined.
