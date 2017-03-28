Man killed in Paris Pike crash is identified

A man who was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Paris Pike has been identified.
David Adams, 47, died of multiple injuries. The crash occurred 7:15 a.m. on Paris Pike at Ironworks Pike, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Adams was a passenger in a Nissan that was turning onto Paris Pike from Ironworks Pike when it was struck by a pickup truck, according to WKYT. Adams and the driver were on their way to work at a nearby farm.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
