Coroner asking for help to find family, friends of Lexington man

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help finding family or friends of a man who died Monday in Lexington.
Robert E. Crowe, 56, of the Southland Drive area, died of natural causes at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
He reportedly worked at Blood-Horse Magazine about ,17 years ago, but no record is on file, according to the coroner’s office. At the time of his death, Crowe was working as a night delivery worker for Donut Days Bakery.
Crowe’s parents, Edward and Elizabeth Crowe are dead, according to the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information about Crowe’s family or friends is asked to call Coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments