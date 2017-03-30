Firefighters extricate horses trapped in rollover crash

Two horses and a foal had to be checked out at an area equine hospital after the van in which they were riding overturned Thursday on Ironworks Pike.
Lexington firefighters had to cut the trailer to get the horses out of the trailer, but the horses were up and walking once freed, officials said.
A man and a dog in the pickup truck that pulling the trailer suffered minor injuries, police said.
The driver lost control when he maneuvered to avoid a red car that was turning left from the Interstate 75 off-ramp, police said.
