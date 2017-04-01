Herald-Leader series wins McClatchy President’s Award

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood Pause

2:00 New coaches for Frederick Douglass

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

5:53 The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news

1:03 Bach Choir and UK Chorale rehearse Bach 'Mass'

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'