‘It’d be hell if you have a peanut allergy’: Truck leaving Jif plant spills load

A truck carrying hulls from JM Smucker’s Jif peanut butter plant accidentally dumped part of its load onto Winchester Road on Sunday afternoon.
The driver, who declined to provide his name, was less than mile from the factory when the bottom of his truck door gave out near the intersection Winchester and Liberty Road at 2:50 p.m.
“It is just leftover scraps from Jif making peanut butter,” the driver said. “If I opened it up now, the pile would be three times as big. It’d be hell if you have a peanut allergy.”
The truck was bound for Henderson where the peanut scraps are used to make chicken or pig feed, the driver said. The Jif factory sends about five trucks to Henderson every week.
The driver was only alerted to the spill after someone on Winchester Road yelled to him.
By 3:50 p.m. the Department of Transportation was cleaning up the mess.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
Comments