Week ahead: Keeneland Spring Meet, Thursday Night Live and more

Monday
It’s spring break for Fayette County schools
Just in case you were wondering why all those kids aren’t in school.
Take yourself out to the ball game
But only if you have tickets because the Cincinnati Reds’ season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies is sold out. If you don’t have tickets, you can watch at 4:10 p.m. on FS Ohio.
Tuesday
Legends In Concert
Tribute artists perform an evening of hits with signature choreography and costumes. Show time is 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($30 to $65; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
Wednesday
Kentucky Theatre 25th anniversary Film Festival
The month-long event features screenings at 1:30, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. The celebration opens with ‘Wizard of Oz’ at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. ($6; Kentuckytheater.com)
Thursday
Thursday Night Live starts seven-month run
Thursday Night Live, the weekly downtown series of free music plus food and drink vendors, kicks off its 22nd season with The Swells. Through Aug. 31, TNL’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m., then 5 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 13. It’s at Cheapside Park, Main Street and Cheapside. (Downtownlex.com)
TGIFriday
Keeneland is back!
Keeneland’s Spring Meet starts, continuing through April 28. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the first race is at 1:05 p.m. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays and Easter Sunday. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Fifteen days of racing are highlighted by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday. (Keeneland.com)
Saturday
Is your costume ready?
If there’s one thing you can count on from the Beaux Arts Ball, it’s the crazy costumes. The annual event, which raises money for local charities, starts at 9 p.m. at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (Advance tickets $20; $25 at the door. Beaux-arts-ball.org)
