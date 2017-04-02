Fayette County

April 2, 2017 4:36 PM

Week ahead: Keeneland Spring Meet, Thursday Night Live and more

By Brian Simms

Monday

It’s spring break for Fayette County schools

Just in case you were wondering why all those kids aren’t in school.

 

Take yourself out to the ball game

But only if you have tickets because the Cincinnati Reds’ season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies is sold out. If you don’t have tickets, you can watch at 4:10 p.m. on FS Ohio.

 

Tuesday

Legends In Concert

Tribute artists perform an evening of hits with signature choreography and costumes. Show time is 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($30 to $65; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)

 

Wednesday

Kentucky Theatre 25th anniversary Film Festival

The month-long event features screenings at 1:30, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. The celebration opens with ‘Wizard of Oz’ at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. ($6; Kentuckytheater.com)

 

Thursday

Thursday Night Live starts seven-month run

Thursday Night Live, the weekly downtown series of free music plus food and drink vendors, kicks off its 22nd season with The Swells. Through Aug. 31, TNL’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m., then 5 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 13. It’s at Cheapside Park, Main Street and Cheapside. (Downtownlex.com)

 

TGIFriday

Keeneland is back!

Keeneland’s Spring Meet starts, continuing through April 28. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the first race is at 1:05 p.m. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays and Easter Sunday. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Fifteen days of racing are highlighted by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday. (Keeneland.com)

 

Saturday

Is your costume ready?

If there’s one thing you can count on from the Beaux Arts Ball, it’s the crazy costumes. The annual event, which raises money for local charities, starts at 9 p.m. at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (Advance tickets $20; $25 at the door. Beaux-arts-ball.org)

Fayette County

