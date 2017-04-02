A boy collected an egg during the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Kim Wallace took a photo of her children Elizabeth, 1, Cannon, 4, and Trey, 6, as they posed with the Easter bunny during the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Heidi Hicks, 10, of Nicholasville got her face painted by a rabbit-eared worker during the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Almittie Drake watched her daughter, Paris White, 7, decorate an egg-shaped cookie during the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
The Easter bunny greeted Zelennka Flores’ during her visit at the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
A girl looked for eggs along with hundreds of children participating in the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Best friends Emma Strunk, 5, and Elise Hiler, 6, decorated Easter cookies during the Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at the Keene Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
