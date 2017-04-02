Fayette County

April 2, 2017 6:44 PM

Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt

Hundreds of children participated in Sunday’s Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt at Keene Entertainment Center. For more Easter activities this week, go to Calendar.kentucky.com.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos