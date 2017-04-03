2017 League Blue Sheets available

The League of Women Voters of Lexington has updated and published its 2017 Blue Sheet, a list of elected officials serving the Lexington/Fayette County area and their contact information.
The sheet includes phone numbers and addresses for national, state and local officials. It also provides information on voting requirements. Included this year is information about online voter registration, which is now available to Kentucky citizens.
“It is important for citizens to stay in touch with their elected officials. We offer the Blue Sheet as a service to the citizens of Fayette County to make it easier for them to communicate with their elected officials,” said Tammy Fagley, president of the local league.
The Blue Sheet is available at Lwvlexington.com, under “Publications.” Individual copies may be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to League of Women Voters of Lexington, P.O. Box 22045, Lexington, Ky. 40522.
