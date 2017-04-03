2017 League Blue Sheets available

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood Pause

0:32 Truck from Jif factory dumps peanut scraps on road

2:01 A lucrative tax break

9:56 LexGo Eat at Big Shake's Hot Chicken

1:21 BMW Academy presents 39 in 'boys-to-men celebration'

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session