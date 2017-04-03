Fayette County

April 3, 2017 11:40 AM

Artist sought to create outdoor Man o’ War mural downtown

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

LexArts is looking for a Kentucky artist to create a mural of the champion racehorse Man o’ War on the west-facing wall of Village Idiot, 307 West Short Street.

The project budget is $12,000, which includes artist fee, travel, research, design, execution, insurance, taxes and materials, including a clear coat with UV protection.

The wall measurements are about 30 feet by 30 feet, and the mural should cover the majority or all of the wall. Artists may submit up to three proposals and must provide examples of past work. Deadline for proposals is April 14, and the mural must be completed by June 2.

Artists can apply here.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos