Artist sought to create outdoor Man o’ War mural downtown

LexArts is looking for a Kentucky artist to create a mural of the champion racehorse Man o’ War on the west-facing wall of Village Idiot, 307 West Short Street.
The project budget is $12,000, which includes artist fee, travel, research, design, execution, insurance, taxes and materials, including a clear coat with UV protection.
The wall measurements are about 30 feet by 30 feet, and the mural should cover the majority or all of the wall. Artists may submit up to three proposals and must provide examples of past work. Deadline for proposals is April 14, and the mural must be completed by June 2.
Artists can apply here.
Comments