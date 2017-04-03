Reginald Thomas named 2017 Dr. Rice C. Leach Public Health Hero

Kentucky State Sen. Reginald Thomas has been named the 2017 Dr. Rice C. Leach Public Health Hero by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Board of Health. The award is given annually to someone who has demonstrated dedication to improving the health of Lexington residents.
Thomas, who represents part of Fayette County in the state senate, is a public health advocate, having co-sponsored legislation to teach high school students CPR, supporting rights of breast-feeding mothers, and protecting children and adults against abuse, neglect and exploitation. He has supported bills offering better services for autistic individuals, gaining rights for child-care centers to administer epinephrine injections for allergic reactions, and removing barriers to colorectal screenings.
Thomas has also worked with the health department to help shape statutes and regulations aimed at improving the health and well-being of Kentuckians.
He serves or has served on the boards of the Lexington Actors Guild, the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Kentucky Conference of Community and Justice, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Commerce Lexington.
He is a graduate of Bryan Station High School, Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School.
Thomas will be recognized at the April 27 Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting. He will also be honored at the Board of Health meeting at 5:45 p.m. May 8 at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, 650 Newtown Pike.
