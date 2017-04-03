Kentucky CancerLink receives $30,000 to support mission

Kentucky CancerLink has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Lexington Cancer Foundation, and a $20,000 grant from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Division of Women’s Health, Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund.
The nonprofit’s mission is to provide support to Kentuckians by reducing and/or eliminating barriers to screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
The grants will provide transportation assistance for cancer patients in current treatment, navigation services for cancer screenings, cancer-related supplies and referrals to other support systems.
Comments