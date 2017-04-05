Two confirmed mumps cases reported in Lexington

Two people in Fayette County have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of mumps, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
The cases are the first in the county this year, according to the health department.
Mumps is spread through coughing and sneezing and causes swollen glands under the ears and jaw, fever, headaches and muscle aches, according to the health department. The symptoms generally last seven to 10 days.
The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is the best way to avoid contracting the disease, according to the health department. The health department has some of the vaccine available through the Vaccines for Children Program. Fayette County residents can call 859-288-2483 to find out if they qualify.
