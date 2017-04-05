Tornado watch issued for Central Kentucky

A tornado watch has been issued for Central Kentucky this evening.
The order was issued by the National Weather service at 2:45 p.m., said Evan Webb, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville.
“Other than a possible tornado, the main threats are very large hail and damaging winds,” Webb said. “The mean time frame for concern is later this evening. The main threat window is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can see a severe storm and hail, golf ball size and potential pool-ball size.”
The watch also covers parts of southern Indiana and northern Tennessee.
A tornado warning is issued only for 30-45 minutes, Webb said. It is also issued only for a small area, when a tornado is occurring or expected to occur.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
