Keeneland prepares for Spring Meet

Employees have been spending the week getting Keeneland Race Course ready for the annual ritual of the Spring Meet. The 2017 edition of the races opens Friday and continues through Friday, April 28.
No racing will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays or Easter Sunday, April 16. Highlights include the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland stakes this Saturday.
The races are worth 100 points apiece on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively.
