$4,200 debt led to baseball bat beating. Accused female mastermind is at large.

A Lexington woman allegedly arranged for four men to forcibly collect a debt owed by a Franklin County resident, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
A grand jury indicted Stacey Smith, 35, on a charge of first-degree robbery. She allegedly told Troy D. Thornton, 36; Danny D. Drury, 46; Cameron P. Hensley, 24; and David D. Drury, 46; all of Lexington, to get money owed to her by a Franklin County resident in exchange for some of the money.
On March 13, the four men allegedly went to the man’s home. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said details of the case varied among accounts given by the four men, but each tried to minimize his involvement.
“Stacey Smith contacted Thornton and the boys to collect a debt for her and offered some (of the defendants) say $100 for collecting the debt; others say they were supposed to get $200 (each) to collect this debt of approximately $4,200,” Cleveland said. “They go to the guy’s house with a baseball bat or baseball bats, as we have heard mention of a metal bat and also a wooden bat.”
Smith allegedly drove separately to the man’s home and pointed it out, and the men approached the home under the guise of asking for directions, Cleveland said, and when the alleged debtor appeared in the doorway, they assaulted him.
“They start beating on him. They steal a quantity of cash somewhere in the neighborhood of $750 to $800 from his wallet,” Cleveland said. “They also steal a couple of watches from his car. Police are called and an investigation ensued. These guys were found in Lexington. … everybody minimizes their involvement and said, ‘I didn’t hit him, but this guy over here beat the crap out of him with a baseball bat.’”
Along with Smith, all four men were indicted on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. David Drury also was indicted for being a first-degree persistent felony offender, and Smith was indicted for being a second-degree persistent felony offender. Drury has convictions in Fayette County on charges of drug trafficking opiates and being a felon in possession of a handgun. Smith has a previous felony conviction in Fayette County for marijuana trafficking.
The four men were taken to the Fayette or Franklin county jails. Smith is being sought, Cleveland said.
