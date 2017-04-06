SUV slams into Lexington house; damage forces family out

1:57 What to do before a tornado Pause

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood

1:01 Shaquille O'Neal at the University of the Cumberlands

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

0:21 'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'