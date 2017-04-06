SUV slams into Lexington house; damage forces family out

A Lexington family woke up early Thursday morning to find an SUV in their living room, according to media reports.
The SUV left Beacon Hill Road about 3 a.m. and crossed through the family’s yard before slamming into the front of the house, according to WKYT. The family in the house, including two children, were uninjured in the crash, but they had to go to a hotel after the house was deemed unlivable.
The driver of the SUV was taken into custody by police after the crash, according to WKYT. The driver’s name and charges have not been released.
Comments