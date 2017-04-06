Lexington youth sports complex in doubt over site, funding questions

Plans for a more than $26 million youth sports complex that backers say could bring thousands of visitors to Lexington are in flux because a possible site for the multisport tournament-level complex is up in the air.
A 130-acre site of city-owned land between Versailles and Parkers Mill roads was identified as a potential location for the park more than 18 months ago. But state Transportation Cabinet officials recently said Parkers Mill Road would have to be widened to accommodate the increase in traffic on the already-taxed road. That would cost millions of dollars that are not in the state’s road budget. Parkers Mill is a state-owned road.
Lexington General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed said the site has not been officially scratched from the list of potential sites.
“There are large obstacles that remain for making it a viable option,” Reed said. “It would cost several millions of dollars to widen Parkers Mill. That’s not high on the state transportation’s priority list right now.”
Neighbors have strongly opposed the building of the park at the site that is adjacent to Cardinal Run Park. Traffic is a top concern.
Reed, who oversees parks as general services commissioner, said other locations are being explored.
“Something could still develop at another location,” Reed said. “The funding has to be very seriously discussed.”
Mayor Jim Gray and the Urban County Council set aside $7 million in bond money for the park in the current-year budget. The city has not yet issued the bonds because of ongoing concerns about the site and questions about financing.
“None of the $7 million has been issued or spent,” Reed said.
Gray is scheduled to unveil his proposed budget Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year. It’s not clear if Gray will recommend funding the project again for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Reed said he could not say what was in Gray’s proposed budget.
Some on the Urban County Council have also raised concerns about the financing for the project and if the city would receive any tax benefit if it spent city money to build the park. Taxes from hotels, restaurants and retails shops goes to the state or to tourism-related agencies, not city coffers.
Others on council have said the park has the potential to be a major tourism draw and would fill Lexington hotels and restaurants during times when occupancy is low. Fayette County kids would also not have to travel out of state or to youth sports parks in Elizabethtown to play in youth soccer, softball, football or baseball tournaments. Tournament-level playing fields for youth sports in Fayette County are scarce, youth sports officials have long said.
The Bluegrass Sports Commission, a nonprofit that promotes sports in Central Kentucky, has spear-headed efforts to build the sports park. A Bluegrass Sports Commission study projected the economic impact at $23 million in its first year. The commission said it would provide $6.5 million in private donations, mainly in naming rights and other sponsorships. The commission had asked the city for $18.75 million last year. Gray and the council eventually agreed to set aside $7 million with the caveat that the bond money would not be issued until details — particularly the financing — were hammered out.
Brian Miller, president and CEO of the commission, said this week commission officials are still trying to find the best place for the park and continue to have discussions with the city.
“This remains a valuable project for Lexington and Central Kentucky,” Miller said. “ We will continue to explore all options to ensure that we can make this critical economic development project a reality.”
