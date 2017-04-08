Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Lexington

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Marcellus Drive Friday.
Lexington police who were called to 910 Marcellus Drive about shots fired at about 5:45 p.m. found the man in the front yard, said Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles. He said the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Boyles said the shooting is thought to have stemmed from a disorder inside the home.
He said police are questioning suspects who were inside the house, but no one had been charged as of Saturday morning.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
