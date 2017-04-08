Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Lexington

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing Pause

1:15 Surveillance video captures theft at Willcutt Guitars on Rosemont Garden

2:48 Big day for Big Score in Keeneland's Transylvania Stakes

0:07 CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man